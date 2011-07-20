US

Here's The Amazing 90's Acapella Medley Everyone In Your Office Is Watching (Or Just Listening To) Right Now (VIDEO)

Local Vocal

Here’s your next YouTube obsession.A perfect fit for our growing ’90s nostalgia, this video of Local Vocal, a Danish a capella group singing a ’90s dance medley started making the rounds on the internet Tuesday.

Singing favourites like “What Is Love,” “All That She Wants,” and “I Like to Move It,” each group member recorded their part separately to create the video’s fun visual.

Watch and enjoy below.

