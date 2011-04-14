HOUSE OF THE DAY: Party In The Famous 90210 Beach House For $9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com

To all the Beverly Hills 90210 stars, you are in luck. The “90210 house” is on the market for $8.999 million (via Zillow.com).Contrary to its name, the house has a 90254 zip code, and is located on the beautiful Hermosa Beach. The home was used for exterior shots for Donna (Tori Spelling), David (Brian Austin Green), and Kelli’s (Jenni Garth) apartment. The interior was shot on a set, but the home is still an attraction to 90210 diehards.



The house is right on the Hermosa Beach boardwalk with 136 feet of beachfront property. There’s also a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, bungalow, and two guest suites, tons of space for all your guests.

