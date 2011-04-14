HOUSE OF THE DAY: Party In The Famous 90210 Beach House For $9 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com

To all the Beverly Hills 90210 stars, you are in luck. The “90210 house” is on the market for $8.999 million (via Zillow.com).Contrary to its name, the house has a 90254 zip code, and is located on the beautiful Hermosa Beach. The home was used for exterior shots for Donna (Tori Spelling), David (Brian Austin Green), and Kelli’s (Jenni Garth) apartment. The interior was shot on a set, but the home is still an attraction to 90210 diehards.

The house is right on the Hermosa Beach boardwalk with 136 feet of beachfront property. There’s also a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, bungalow, and two guest suites, tons of space for all your guests.

The home is 2,900 square feet

And has 135 feet of beachfront property

Amazing views

What a great place for a barbecue

Who wouldn't want a beach for their backyard?

The front of the house faces the Hermosa Beach boardwalk

Huge windows throughout the house

Deck access

One of the bedrooms

Another bedroom, there are six

The spacious kitchen

But if you're not in the market to buy a beach house, you might as well rent one...

