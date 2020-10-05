20 pictures from 'Beverly Hills, 90210' that give us '90s nostalgia

Mikel Roberts/Getty images ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” first aired on October 4, 1990, and it was on the air until 2000.

The iconic series followed a group of Beverly Hills teens into their college and adult years, and it was filled with drama and love triangles.

To mark 30 years since it premiered, Insider is looking back on the show’s ’90s fashion, hair, hangouts, and technology.

After “Beverly Hills, 90210” premiered on October 4, 1990, it became a defining TV series of the decade.

It was created by Darren Star, the mastermind behind a number of other iconic shows, including “Melrose Place,” “90210” (a remake not to be confused with the original), “Sex and the City,” and “Younger.” More recently, much of the original cast appeared in a sequel, “BH90210,” which premiered in 2019. However, the series was not renewed for a second season.

However, between 1990 and 2000, fans couldn’t get enough of the drama that unfolded in and beyond West Beverly High School.

In honour of the show’s 30th anniversary, Insider looked back at some of the best moments, outfits, hairstyles, and scenes from the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” that take us right back to the 1990s.

This fashion moment from the show’s pilot is the epitome of the ’90s.

CBS This takes us right back to 1990.

In the pilot episode, Brenda and Brandon Walsh attend their first Beverly Hills party and meet Kelly, Donna, and Steve.

Donna Martin, played by Tori Spelling, rocked a voluminous ’90s hairdo during her high school years.

CBS Tori Spelling in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

In later seasons of the show, Donna’s character sported a shorter, darker haircut.

Dylan McKay’s cool-kid hairstyle and leather jacket combination was also iconic.

CBS Luke Perry in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Dylan McKay was played by actor Luke Perry, who passed away at age 52 following a stroke in 2019.

David Silver’s high school radio station DJ career was telling of the decade.

CBS Brian Austin Green and Ian Zieringin ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

In the show, David Silver, played by Brian Austin Green, was known for pursuing his interests in music and DJ-ing, and in later seasons, he joins his college radio station at fictitious California University.

It was even cuter when he played a special song over the radio and asked Donna on a date.

CBS Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

David Silver and Donna Martin were longtime love interests on the show.

When in doubt, the characters would wind up at the Peach Pit, a retro diner that became a symbol of the TV series.

CBS Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

The well-loved, fictitious eatery was a quintessential “Beverly Hills, 90210” setting.

The charming eatery was a mainstay for the characters.

FOX Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Fans of “Beverly Hills, 90210” who live in LA can visit a Peach Pit pop-up from August 1 through August 3, according to Variety.

Characters on the show sported tons of preppy looks, like Brenda’s dad, who wore this multicoloured plaid number …

CBS Luke Perry and James Eckhouse in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Preppy styles were popular in the late-’80s and early ’90s.

… and Donna, whose checkered blazer was a quintessential ’90s vibe.

FOX Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Donna’s style was always impeccable.

So many moments from “Beverly Hills, 90210” were quintessential ’90s.

FOX Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Shannen Doherty in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Donna (Tori Spelling), Kelly (Jennie Garth), and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) turned the drugstore aisle into a fashion show with their primary-coloured blazers and blouses.

Andrea’s round glasses were also all the rage during the decade.

FOX Gabrielle Carteris in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Actress Gabrielle Carteris was 29 years old when she played Andrea Zuckerman, a character who was 16 years old in the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

From the outfits to the dance moves, school dances at West Beverly High make us miss the ’90s.

FOX A scene from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

The cast showed off their moves during the school dance.

The characters never missed a pool party, either.

CBS A scene from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

In one episode, David and Brenda won a pool party dance contest at California University.

The series featured technology of the time, like clunky phones …

CBS Luke Perry in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Just looking at the phone’s antenna brings back memories.

… and boxy computer monitors.

FOX Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

The fourth season of the show followed the characters in their first year of college.

Not to mention the disposable cameras.

FOX James Eckhouse, who played Brenda’s dad in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Before smartphones and digital cameras, taking disposable camera film to get developed was a norm in the ’90s.

From Kelly’s scrunchie-clad ponytail to the floral-printed couch, everything about this scene screams 1990s.

FOX Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Scrunchies, as well as other ’90s fashion trends, have made a comeback as of late.

Andrea’s choker is a true relic from the decade.

FOX Gabrielle Carteris in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Carteris’ real-life pregnancy was written into the show and became part of Andrea’s storyline. Carteris was written off the show after the fifth season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

And Brenda’s chambray shirt makes us miss all the denim we rocked in the ’90s.

FOX Shannen Doherty in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda, was not asked back to the show after the fourth season. According to Entertainment Weekly, a writer-producer of the show said Doherty’s character was written off the show because Doherty got a haircut halfway through the season finale filming and didn’t tell anyone, which they said caused issues for continuity of the story.

“Beverly Hills, 90210” captured a generation and an entire decade with its drama, style, and ’90s-centric storyline.

FOX Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

