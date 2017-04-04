Here's what it's like to wear $900 high heels designed by a former SpaceX exec

Dolly Singh, a former SpaceX recruiter, has brought a group of engineers, astronauts and fashion specialists together to reinvent the high heel. Using specialised technology, the Olympus One heels by a company called Thesis Couture help balance your weight across the entire shoe so you aren’t crushing your toes when you walk. Tech reporter Avery Hartmans tested them out — here’s what it was like.

