900 Poor High Schoolers On UCLA's Wait List Were Accidentally Sent Acceptance Letters

Photo: flickr: JMR_Photgraphy

If you were on UCLA’s wait list and then got an acceptance letter, we don’t mean to alarm you, but it might have been an accident.The NY Daily News reports that 900 accidental acceptance letters were sent out to high school seniors on the school’s wait list. For the last couple of years the school’s acceptance rate has sat around 20%.



See, what happened was, students, both those on the wait list and who’d been accepted, were sent notices of provisional financial aid to students. The school forgot to remove the following line from the letter that went out to those on the wait list: “Once again congratulations on your admission to UCLA, we hope that this information will assist you in making your decision to join the Bruin Family in the fall.”

After reading that, wouldn’t you think you had made it into your dream school?



From the NY Daily News:

“We realise this is a particularly anxious and stressful time for students and their families as they try to make decisions about college admissions,” campus spokesman Ricardo Vazquez said in a statement. “We sincerely apologise for this mistake that may have led some of them to think they were admitted when they remain on the waiting lists.”

Well, thanks, that fixes everything.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.