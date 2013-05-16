Google: There Are 900 Million Android Devices In Use Today

Devices running Google’s Android are more popular than ever.



There are now 900 million Android devices out in the world that have been activated, Hugo Barra, Google’s Android VP product management told attendees of the Google I/O developer conference going on now.

900 million is an impressive number. Android was at 400 million activations a year ago.

He also gave out these impressive numbers:

48 billion Android app installs.

2.5 billion app installs in the last month alone

More money being paid out to developers. Revenue per Android user 2.5 times more than it was a year ago.

So far this year, Android developers have earned more money than all of last year.

