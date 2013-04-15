90-Year-Old Woman Uses A New 'Virtual Reality' Headset Called Oculus Rift And Says It's Amazing

VR headset company Oculus raised $2.4 million on Kickstarter, and here’s a 90-year-old grandmother taking it for a test drive and giving it a glowing review. (This video comes to us via Gizmodo.)



The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset is designed as a way to get you immersed in your video games. It’s currently only compatible with your PC, but will work with your console down the road. If you’re blown away by what you see, you can pre-order it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.