See 5,000 Years Of Religious Evolution In Just 90 Seconds

Religion is one of the most powerfully motivating forces in the world.

Intrigued by religious wars and the territorial spread of religion, the amazing website Maps Of War created an animated 90-second clip showing how modern religion spread across the globe over 5,000 years.

The clip includes Hinduism, Judaism, Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam.

It also highlights key wars sparked by religious conflict. Learn a brief, Sparks Notes-esque history of the world’s modern religions in 90 seconds below:

