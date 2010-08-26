90% of User-Generated Content Site Visitors Are Lurkers, And It's OK

Photo: iTunes

Two days ago I wrote about Quora. I’ve been loving the product even if it sucks up some of my time. I prefer my time go into a very focused Q&A website than into a more generic Facebook. What Quora has done is wrap social networking around Q&A with the more clever next-gen UX I’ve seen.But my post today is not about Quora, it’s about an answer that I wrote on Quora. I stumbled upon the Question, “What-is-the-motivation-behind-writing-public-reviews-and-tips-as-on-Amazon-Yelp-Foursquare-StickyBits-etc” and took the bait. I wrote the following answer:



“I have always believed that UGC (user generated content) website users fall into three categories that follow the 1/9/90 rule. 1% = power users, 9% = casual contributors, 90% = lurkers. We all get benefit regardless of our roles.

1. Power Users – These are the people you’re likely asking about. They spend inordinate amounts of time contributing to the website. They might be moderating categories on Wikipedia, writing 100′s of restaurant / bar reviews on Yelp, checking-in and commenting on ever Foursquare venue or even writing entire transcriptions of TV shows on ViiKii.net. Or let’s face it – writing lots of answers on Quora.

These people use these networks for a variety of reasons but it relates to:

– enjoyment from being a creator rather than just a reader

– creation of social status within the organisation for having contributed

– rewards or perceived rewards for achieving status (kind of like collecting airline miles

– self promotion in order to gain status that might either help with future job prospects or to drive traffic to ones website for primary business

– to meet friends / other people that are similarly inclined because they, too, are “power users.”

I tell people who built UGC websites that you really need to cater to the 1% users. They need to have the right tools, social status, rewards and stickiness to your product because they don’t want to abandon their creation. You live or die on the power users because they build the most compelling content and help promote your website (because it helps them).

2. Casual Contributors – These people are uninterested in achieving status on your website. They had a very positive or negative experience and they want to tell the world. They are passionate about a topic (like this one for me!) and they feel inclined to spend some time contributing.

For casual contributors the system MUST be quick and easy. They don’t want to figure out how your complicated stuff works. They don’t want to register for everything and they don’t care about your points or game mechanics. As you scale your business they are tremendously important because at scale their contributions really add up.

3. Lurkers. Most UGC sites try to spend time converting lurkers to contributors. Don’t. 90% of all users will never contribute anything to your company. They are there to ingest content.

I wish Twitter understood this better. If they did then they would run marketing campaigns to let users know that “it’s OK to turn up and just consume content. Twitter’s great for that, too. You don’t ever need to send a Tweet to love Twitter.” I never understood why they don’t communicate that more broadly because I think most people’s fear of Twitter is that they don’t want to tell the world what they ate for lunch.

Make it fun and easy for lurkers to visit. They deliver real value to you because however you choose to monetise lurkers will always be your largest category.”