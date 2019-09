Crazy stat! But we’re guessing it’s still a pretty tiny minority of the bills that actually get tainted in the process of using cocaine. Most get tainted somewhere in the transaction of the drug.



And with reports that coke dealers are increasingly opting to be paid in gold, we can run the same test on gold ingots?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.