YIKES: 90% Of The Sushi Sold In Los Angeles Is Mislabeled

Tuna and avocado rolls? Or something else entirely?

Photo: Michael Kappel

When you’re ordering sushi in Los Angeles, nine out of 10 times you’re not going to get what you asked for, LA’s KTLA reports.Environmental advocacy group Oceana found that more than half of the fish sold in the city is mislabeled, based on 119 seafood samples collected rom restaurants, sushi bars and grocery stores, according to KTLA.



And the number skyrocketed when it came to sushi.

The group found that fish advertised as yellowtail was usually Japanese amberjack. What was labelled as white tuna was actually escolar, which carries a health warning in the United States. And 100 per cent of the red snapper it tested was also mislabeled, KTLA reports.

Oceana blamed the rotten economy for the spate of mislabeling, noting that swapping cheap fish for a more expensive kind is a quick way to make a buck.

