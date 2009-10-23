90% Of Fund Managers Think The Market Will Go Up

Maybe the street has become a bit too bullish afterall.



90% of institutional investors believe that the S&P500 will rise to 1,200 by the end 2011 according to a survey by The Markets. 75% then expect it to hit 1,500 by the end of 2013, and 75% believe that the market already bottomed earlier this year. The survey covered 103 invesors in 20 countries.

We don’t necessarily disagree with these views, but naturally find it disturbing to find such a strong consensus on market direction. It sets off our contrarian alarm loud and clear.

