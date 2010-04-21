90% Of Content On Google Buzz Is Bots

This is a Cylon. Cylons are robots. So this photo is appropriate.

From ReadWriteWeb: Less than 10 weeks after launching, Google Buzz seems so far to have fallen short of capturing the hearts and minds of the social web. A new report from social media analytics service PostRank has found that 90% of the content published into Buzz is automated: 63% is piped in from Twitter and 27% is from automated RSS feeds.Continue reading on ReadWriteWeb >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.