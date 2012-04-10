90% Of China's Super Rich Want Their Children To Study Abroad

Education is highly valued in China, and among the nation’s super rich, that nearly always means that children are sent abroad to study.



According to China’s Industrial Bank and HuRun Report’s big new survey on the changing lifestyle of China’s new rich, 85% of people with a net worth of more than $950,000 plan to send their children abroad to study.

Among the uber-rich, or those with assets of $15.8 million or more, that figure jumps to 90%.

The most popular destination for students is the U.S.

Photo: HuRun Report

