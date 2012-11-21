Photo: Online Psychology Degree

A cool infographic by Online Psychology Degree shows the extent to which smartphones have basically become a new bodily appendage:



90% of 18-29 year olds sleep with their smartphones

1 in 3 people would rather give up sex than their phone

95% of people use the phone for something just before going to bed

Half of people check their phones immediately if they wake up during the night

Unfortunately, our bodies haven’t quite adapted to the change yet:

63% of people aren’t getting enough sleep

Too much screen time reduces melatonin, the chemical that makes you sleep

Not sleeping makes you stressed and depressed

Sleeping fewer than 6 hours a night raises your heart attack risk by 50%

Check out the infographic here.

