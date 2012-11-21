Photo: Online Psychology Degree
A cool infographic by Online Psychology Degree shows the extent to which smartphones have basically become a new bodily appendage:
- 90% of 18-29 year olds sleep with their smartphones
- 1 in 3 people would rather give up sex than their phone
- 95% of people use the phone for something just before going to bed
- Half of people check their phones immediately if they wake up during the night
Unfortunately, our bodies haven’t quite adapted to the change yet:
- 63% of people aren’t getting enough sleep
- Too much screen time reduces melatonin, the chemical that makes you sleep
- Not sleeping makes you stressed and depressed
- Sleeping fewer than 6 hours a night raises your heart attack risk by 50%
Check out the infographic here.
