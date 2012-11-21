90% Of 18-29 Year-Olds Sleep With Their Smartphones

Henry Blodget
Sleep With Smartphones

Photo: Online Psychology Degree

A cool infographic by Online Psychology Degree shows the extent to which smartphones have basically become a new bodily appendage:

  • 90% of 18-29 year olds sleep with their smartphones
  • 1 in 3 people would rather give up sex than their phone
  • 95% of people use the phone for something just before going to bed
  • Half of people check their phones immediately if they wake up during the night

Unfortunately, our bodies haven’t quite adapted to the change yet:

  • 63% of people aren’t getting enough sleep
  • Too much screen time reduces melatonin, the chemical that makes you sleep
  • Not sleeping makes you stressed and depressed
  • Sleeping fewer than 6 hours a night raises your heart attack risk by 50%

Check out the infographic here.

