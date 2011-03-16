HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Manhattan Townhouse Just Went On Sale For A Record $90 Million

Katya Wachtel
mansion

Photo: BHS

A $90 million townhouse has just hit the market.The Upper East Side home 10 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, and 3 kitchens and used to belong gym mogul Lucille Roberts. She bought it back in 1995 for $6 million, says Curbed. That price looks measly now!

The home was originally built for the middle daughter of retail tycoon Frank Woolworth, according to the NY Times.

Before this listing, the most expensive was a $72 million home. The brokers says the reason for the jump is: “While the other great mansions that have come on the market in New York have been shells requiring total renovation, this is the only mansion to be formally available that has been fully renovated in a traditional prewar style.”

The townhouse is located steps away from Central Park and the Met

Retail tycoon Frank Woolworth commissioned three townhouses to be built for his three daughters, and No.4 was for his middle daughter Helena

The townhouse is a neo-French Renaissance style, has a limestone facade and was completed in 1916

The central foyer opens up to a grand entry hall, and the rest of the main residence. The ceilings are 14-feet high.

The home has 8 working fireplaces, a 50-person dining room, a wood-paneled library, a wet bar and its own elevator.

Alternatively, if you don't have $90 million right away, you can rent the home for $210,000 a month.

Now for a house that's a little newer, but also has an intriguing history...

