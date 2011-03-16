HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Manhattan Townhouse Just Went On Sale For A Record $90 Million

Photo: BHS

A $90 million townhouse has just hit the market.The Upper East Side home 10 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, and 3 kitchens and used to belong gym mogul Lucille Roberts. She bought it back in 1995 for $6 million, says Curbed. That price looks measly now!



The home was originally built for the middle daughter of retail tycoon Frank Woolworth, according to the NY Times.

Before this listing, the most expensive was a $72 million home. The brokers says the reason for the jump is: “While the other great mansions that have come on the market in New York have been shells requiring total renovation, this is the only mansion to be formally available that has been fully renovated in a traditional prewar style.”

