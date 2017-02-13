90 fires are burning following 'the most dangerous day of fire conditions in NSW history'

Photo: NSW Rural Fire Service/ Facebook.

Firefighters battled “catastrophic conditions” as close to 100 fires burned across NSW over the weekend.

90 fires were still burning Monday morning.

Central west NSW suffered the worst of it. The two biggest fires were the Sir Ivan Fire, to the east of Dunedoo, and at Kains Flat, south of Kempsey.

Both have been downgraded to Watch and Act, but firefighters have warned that the threat is not over.

The Sir Ivan Fire is not contained and is moving north. It has so far burned 41,650ha of land.

Here’s a look at it:

The Kains Flat fire is out of control and moving in an easterly direction but the extent of loss or damage to properties in those areas is not yet known.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) says some properties have been destroyed, others have been damaged.

Building Impact Assessment teams will inspect and make a report today.

Here’s a look at another fire burning in the state. This one is at Mangoola, north of Denman in the Hunter region:

The RFS said yesterday was “the most dangerous day of fire conditions in NSW history”.

On the weekend, NSW set a state record for the two hottest consecutive days in February.

It recorded 44C on Friday and 47C on Saturday — before that NSW had never recorded a February day above 42C.

