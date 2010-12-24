Are Oil Prices Are About To Wake Up To Peak-Production Realities?

Gus Lubin
chart

Somehow the government is sticking with an outlook that sees crude prices not hitting triple digits until 2015.

It is an estimate that would get smirks on Wall Street and get you laughed out of the room at the peak oil conference in D.C.

Just look at the chart on right to see why.

The crude trend line from 2003 to 2008 headed for $120 and higher, and it was only interrupted by the global recession. Now we’re getting back on track and oil cracked $90 this week.

This chart comes from seminal peak oilist Chris Skrebowski’s presentation at the ASPO-USA conference.

Prices were on track were peak oil realities

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

High prices did not draw out new supply

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

On any trend line global demand is rising, thanks to emerging markets

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Barring global depression, demand growth won't stop

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Global energy import dependence is still rising -- we're hooked

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Transportation is the biggest user of oil. Unfortunately it's the hardest thing to change, a few electric cars notwithstanding

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Built infrastructure prevents a shift to new fuel types, especially in a developed country like the US

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

$100 oil costs the world over $8.5 billion dollars a day

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

High crude price coincides with recession

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

High oil prices seem to slow GDP growth

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Policy options are few

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

Chris Skrebowski's outlook: Peak oil is the event that will shape the next century

Source: Chris Skrebowski's Presentation at the 2010 ASPO Peak Oil Conference

So are you ready? Don't miss...

The Military Is Preparing For Peak Oil, But The Civilian Authorities Are Not >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.