’90 Day Fiancé’ star Ari Weinberg gets a drink thrown in her face by her partner’s sister in an explosive preview of the new season

- “90 Day Fiancé” season nine will follow seven couples, including Bini and Ari, who were on a spinoff first.
- The couple’s story moves to the US, but Ari’s relationship with Bini’s sisters doesn’t improve.
- A preview of the new season, premiering April 17, shows one of them throw a drink in Ari’s face.
“90 Day Fiancé” season nine premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
