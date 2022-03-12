Search

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Ari Weinberg gets a drink thrown in her face by her partner’s sister in an explosive preview of the new season

Esme Mazzeo

Ari and Bini TLC
Ari and Bini’s story began on the spin-off ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’ TLC
  • “90 Day Fiancé” season nine will follow seven couples, including Bini and Ari, who were on a spinoff first.
  • The couple’s story moves to the US, but Ari’s relationship with Bini’s sisters doesn’t improve. 
  • A preview of the new season, premiering April 17, shows one of them throw a drink in Ari’s face.

“90 Day Fiancé” season nine premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

