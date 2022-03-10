’90 Day Fiancé’ just revealed the couples appearing on season 9 — meet them all here

- TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” season nine premieres April 17 and follows the love stories of seven couples.
- Franchise fans will recognize one pair of lovebirds from a “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff.
- Meet this season’s engaged couples who’ll have 90 days to figure out whether their love can last.
After a one-night stand, they were engaged in two weeks. When she discovered she was pregnant, Emily went back home to Kansas. Kobe was meant to follow, but the pandemic delayed his visa-approval process for two years.
The new season will follow Kobe finally going to meet his son with Emily in-person for the first time when he heads to Kansas to be with his new family.
The couple met in Bini’s native Ethiopia, and Ari became pregnant. She decided to move to Ethiopia from New Jersey to raise their son, Avi.
Ari and Bini have had a rollercoaster relationship, and when baby Avi needed surgery, Ari returned home to the US so he could get the help he needed and decided she wanted to stay there permanently.
Now, Bini is moving to the US to see if this is the sacrifice that will make their relationship last forever.
Kara moved back home to Charlottesville, Virginia, during the pandemic and Guillermo’s visa has been approved so he can join her. But Kara’s partying and Guillermo’s insecurities might be too much for the couple to withstand.
But the couple has different goals in life that might prevent them from marrying. Bilal doesn’t want more kids and Shaeeda wants to start a family. Shaeeda also objects to the prenup that her fiancé wants her to sign.
Miona was excited to move to the US and begin a life with Jibri in Los Angeles. But he’s recently moved home to be with his family in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lives a quainter life there than Miona was expecting to live in LA. The new season will follow the two as they find out whether their love can survive small-town life.
But now that Mohamed is moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to be with Yvette, their differences might be too much for them to ignore. Yvette is 23 years older than her fiancé and has a son with a disability, while Mohamed is not used to women being as independent as Yvette is because of his culture.
Thaís is giving up a lavish lifestyle in Brazil to live with Patrick in Austin, Texas.
“90 Day Fiancé” season nine premieres Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
