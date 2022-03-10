’90 Day Fiancé’ just revealed the couples appearing on season 9 — meet them all here

Emily and Kobe

Emily, 29, left a small town in Kansas to teach English in Xi’an, China. During a fateful night of clubbing, she met 34-year-old Kobe, who is originally from Cameroon, a country in west-central Africa.

After a one-night stand, they were engaged in two weeks. When she discovered she was pregnant, Emily went back home to Kansas. Kobe was meant to follow, but the pandemic delayed his visa-approval process for two years.

The new season will follow Kobe finally going to meet his son with Emily in-person for the first time when he heads to Kansas to be with his new family.