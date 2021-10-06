WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 15 of the most popular ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples

Russ and Paola Mayfield appeared in the first season and are now reportedly experiencing a rough patch.

Russ met Paola when he was working in her native Colombia. They tied the knot in 2013 and appeared on the first season of “90 Day Fiancé” the following year. The show chronicled Paola’s struggle with acclimating to life in Oklahoma City, but they stayed together, and in 2019, they welcomed their son, Axel.

They’ve been together ever since, but earlier this year, Paola tweeted cryptic messages, alluding to the fact that the marriage was on the brink.

“Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it’s time to move on and accept that it wasn’t meant to be for the long run,” she wrote in July.

But a rep told People in August that the couple was working on the relationship, which had felt the strain amid COVID-19.

“They’re still together. They’re going to be going to a therapist,” the rep said. “But they’re going to take a little break right now.”

Before their break, Paola regularly shared photos of the family on Instagram.