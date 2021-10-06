WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 15 of the most popular ’90 Day Fiancé’ couples

- “90 Day Fiancé” has introduced audiences to many couples who met in different countries.
- Most couples, like Amy and Danny Frishmuth from season two, are still together and have a family.
- However, a few of the couples from the show have separated, some amid scandal.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
They’ve been together ever since, but earlier this year, Paola tweeted cryptic messages, alluding to the fact that the marriage was on the brink.
“Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it’s time to move on and accept that it wasn’t meant to be for the long run,” she wrote in July.
But a rep told People in August that the couple was working on the relationship, which had felt the strain amid COVID-19.
“They’re still together. They’re going to be going to a therapist,” the rep said. “But they’re going to take a little break right now.”
Before their break, Paola regularly shared photos of the family on Instagram.
Eventually, they put their differences aside and tied the knot in 2016.
Today, they’re still married and have two sons, Liam and Enzo. They reside in North Carolina and regularly share smiling family photos on Instagram.
The two divorced in 2017 and didn’t speak for years. While appearing on the spin-off “90 Day: The Single Life,” Mullins said she and Jbali have repaired their friendship.
“I think that we’re better off as friends,” Mullins told Us Weekly in 2021. “We’re very supportive of each other and we’re just better off as friends.”
Mullins now chronicles her single life with her children on social media.
These days, the couple is still together, and they have three children together, welcoming their youngest, Willow, in 2021.
They welcomed a son in 2020 named Nathan and are still married today.
The two have laid low since appearing on the show, only occasionally updating fans about their family on Instagram.
They wed in 2015 in New Orleans and have been together ever since. They now live in Portland, Oregon.
In April, Noon celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing, “You are the best man in my life and I love you so so much.”
It all worked out, though, because the two tied the knot and welcomed a baby girl in 2017.
They appeared in the spinoff series “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?,” and Walters regularly shares sweet photos of him and his wife on Instagram.
Despite all that, the two tied the knot in 2017.
Now, they star in TLC’s “The Family Chantel,” which airs its third season this month.
The two regularly promote their show, family, and relationship on social media these days.
In 2018, however, Nava was arrested for marijuana possession and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Arkhipchenko left him two months into his prison sentence, and when he got out, he officially divorced her.
When he left prison, he revealed a stunning body transformation, which he posts about on Instagram regularly. He is now in a relationship with another woman and just had a baby with her.
Nava said he hasn’t spoken to Arkhipchenko since they finalized their divorce.
“I really don’t have any hate towards her or bad feelings … because whatever I went through has given me what I have now,” Nava told ET in 2021. “I don’t have any regrets.”
For the past few months, it was unclear where the two stood, especially since Nafziger kept posting clickbait articles on her Instagram that strangely said Tefou was dead.
But in September, Nafziger announced on social media that she had enrolled in college and is getting her life back on track.
“For those who have asked, my relationship with Azan has ended,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “I am currently concentrating on school and making sure my focus is on what’s important.”
Eventually, the two tied the knot in 2017, and they now have two children together.
They’ve appeared in numerous spinoff series, including “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” and “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever?”
According to estimates, the two also have become one of the highest earners on Cameo, proving they’re a fan favorite. The pair also continues to connect with fans on Instagram.
While on camera, Mendez said he didn’t want to be a stepdad to Hopkins’ daughters and proceeded to ask her daughter inappropriate questions.
Five months later, Hopkins divorced Mendez, and he married another woman just five months later. On the other hand, Hopkins’ lingerie company, LiviRae, has taken off since she appeared on “90 Day Fiancé.”
However, Dos Santos Lima was arrested three times for domestic violence. Johnson filed for divorce days after the final arrest.
Dos Santos Lima, who was fined $US345 ($AU473) and ordered to serve 48 community service hours relating to the domestic violence charges, said Johnson called the police whenever they fought so that he would put her citizenship in jeopardy.
The two appeared separately on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” in 2020.
These days, Johnson posts pictures on Instagram with his new wife, while Dos Santos Lima posts a bunch of selfies.
They eventually married in 2019, but after one year of marriage, Frend announced the pair had separated.
“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” Frend posted on his Instagram Story in October 2020. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being co-parents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is [our] top priority.”
Now single, they both chronicle their lives and son on Instagram.
They then went on the seventh season of “90 Day Fiancé,” which showed more of their struggles. They finally tied the knot in 2020, but there have been many rough patches since.
In 2021, for example, Deem fought with Ilesanmi on a reunion special and told him, “We’re done.”
Despite the outburst, ET Online reported in October that the couple is still together, and their joint Instagram account is still active.