9-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Kills Gun Instructor With A Submachine Gun

A 9-year-old girl who was at a shooting range near Las Vegas accidentally killed a gun instructor when he was trying to show her how to use an Uzi, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The gun kicked back and recoiled over her head as the girl was shooting. A bullet hit 39-year-old Charles Vacca in the head, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office press release.

An Uzi is an Israeli submachine gun.

Vacca was airlifted to a hospital after the accident happened, but he did not survive. The girl who shot him was from New York and on a trip to Nevada with her family.

Sam Scarmardo, who operates the shooting range, told CNN affiliate KLAS: “We really don’t know what happened. Our guys are trained to basically hover over people when they’re shooting.

“If they’re shooting right-handed, we have our right-hand behind them ready to push the weapon out of the way. And if they’re left-handed, the same thing.”

The accidental shooting was captured on mobile phone video, which was released by the sheriff’s office.

Here’s the clip on YouTube (the video cuts off before the fatal shot):

