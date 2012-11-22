9-Year-Old Girl Football Star Is Latest Athlete To Land On A Wheaties Box

Sam Gordon, the 9-year-old football sensation who is absolutely dominating her mostly-boys football league, can now add the cover of a Wheaties Box to her athletic resume.



Gordon went on Good Morning America and SportsCenter today to unveil the newest Wheaties box and to talk about how she got started with football and what it’s like being a role model for other girls. You can see video of the interview below…

Photo: ESPN

