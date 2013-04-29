Indian Man Arrested After Letting 9-Year-Old Son Drive Ferrari [VIDEO]

An man was recently arrested in southern India after police caught wind he was letting his nine-year-old son drive the family Ferrari.



The Independent’s Rob Williams reports authorities moved in on Mohammed Nisham after footage of the young roadster went viral on Youtube. Nisham is described as “a wealthy property tycoon.”

Here’s the clip.



