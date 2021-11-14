Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy trampled at Astroworld, has died from his injuries after being on life support for days

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A 9-year-old boy has died after being trampled at Astroworld, his family’s attorneys said.

Ezra Blount fell off his father’s shoulders amid a crowd surge and spent days on life support.

His father has filed a $US1 ($AU1) million lawsuit against event organizers and rapper Travis Scott.

A 9-year-old boy who was put on life support after being trampled at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival died from his injuries on Sunday, said representatives of his family.

Ezra Blount is the youngest of 10 victims who lost their lives in a deadly crush at the concert on November 5.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” wrote his family’s attorney Ben Crump and his team in a statement seen by Insider. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

Blount was attending the concert with his father, Treston Blount, when the crowd started to compress after Scott appeared on stage. Authorities said there were around 50,000 people in attendance.

Blount was sitting on his father’s shoulders when concertgoers started to push. His dad couldn’t breathe and lost consciousness, the boy’s grandfather told KTRK-TV. “And when he passed out, Ezra fell into the crowd. He was trampled really bad,” he said.

By the time the elder Treston regained consciousness, his son had already been admitted to the hospital and put on life support, with severe damage to the boy’s major organs and brain, according to Houston-based outlet ABC13.

Treston later filed a $US1 ($AU1) million lawsuit against Scott and the event organizers. “I’m not ready to lose my boy at all. We got a bunch of living to do… that’s my boy,” he told KTRK-TV.

A GoFundMe page started by Treston to support Ezra’s recovery raised nearly $US70,000 ($AU95,465) as of Sunday night.

Ezra’s death brings the festival’s death count to 10. The victims who died were aged between 9 and 27, and include a 9th grader and a 16-year-old dancer. Hundreds of other concertgoers were injured.

Scott said in a November 6 statement that he was “absolutely devastated” by the stampede. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in a tweet.

His girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, released a statement on her Instagram story the next day. “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner wrote.

Crump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional comment. Scott and Astroworld organizers did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment on Blount’s death.