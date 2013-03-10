Here Are Some Of The Crazy Luxury Items For Sale At IRS Auctions

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We hope you filed your taxes this year. If not, some of your most prized possessions could end up being sold off to the highest bidder, courtesy of the Department of the Treasury.The International Revenue Service conducts about 300 public auctions every year, selling off seized treasures like classic cars, electronics, and even aeroplanes.
Here are some of the most bizarre items up for sale in March and April.
This 'like-new' 1995 Baja 38 Special is a 35-foot powerboat with red/white colour scheme, and plenty of amenities, including a CD changer, cook top and microwave (in the forward area), GPS, and a TV.
Auction start: March 12, 2013
Minimum bid: $31,200
Average price: $66,000 and up
A World Series of Poker championship necklace and 2007 championship bracelet and are among a number of expensive pieces of jewelry being auctioned off by the IRS in Sacramento, Calif.
Auction start: April 4, 2013
Minimum bid: $6,389.40
A 1976 Beechcraft 58TC-Baron with a multi-engine piston turbo engine and less than 6,500 flight hours is being auctioned off in Harrison, Ark.
Auction start: March 27, 2013
Minimum bid: $30,000
Original price: $170,750
An IRS auction in Redlands, Calif., will be taking bids on this 1963 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II, which has approximately 43,875 miles on it. The listing notes some aftermarket accessories as well, including an air conditioner and a CD player.
Auction start: March 20, 2013
Minimum bid: $8,460
Original price: ~$74,000 (adjusted for inflation)
This restaurant is up for auction in the town of Christiansted in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Stove tops, pots and pans, refrigerators, fryers, and a grill are all included.
Auction start: March 13, 2013
Minimum bid: $7,857
The IRS is selling off this 5,517 square-foot home, which has 5 bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms.
Auction start: March 19, 2013
Minimum bid: $222,000
Appraisal: $1,067,339
The IRS is also auctioning off lots of obscure silver coins, including an 1896 silver dollar, a 2000 silver liberty $10 coin, and a $1 Susan B. Anthony coin from 1979.
Auction start: April 4, 2013
Minimum bid: None
