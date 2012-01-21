9 Easy Ways To Spot A Tax Preparer Scam

Photo: bluefuego via Flickr

There’s no shortage of dirty tricks scammers will play on consumers when tax season rolls around.And with taxes playing a key role in this year’s presidential election, you can bet they’ll be in the news more often than not.



“Typically ones show up every year where people take advantage of our fear of not filing properly or getting as much money as we can from the IRS,” said Kay Bell, a tax expert who blogs at Don’t Mess With Taxes.

With Bell and tax preparer Neil Johnson’s help, we’ve compiled 9 tip-offs to look out for this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.