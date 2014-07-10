9 Ways To Observe And Deduce Like Sherlock Holmes

Since his first appearance in 1887, Sherlock Holmes has become an industry — the Guinness Book of World Records notches him as the most-played movie character in history, with some 200 actors playing the role — and a metaphor for clear thinking.

Psychologist Maria Konnikova’s “Mastermind: How To Think Like Sherlock Holmes” unpacks the Holmesian method of inquiry in the language of cognitive science.

From her research, we’ll take a look at how anyone can observe and deduce like the fictional detective.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.