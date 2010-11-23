9 Ways The World Would Be Different If Brett Favre Had Just Stayed Retired

Photo: ap
On March 4, 2008, a tearful Brett Favre announced that he was leaving the NFL forever. No. 4 would ride into the sunset as the most beloved player in Green Bay Packer (if not league) history.Three years and two teams later, a hobbled and humbled Favre limps toward the sunset, his legendary consecutive games streak in danger of ending either by injury or suspension.
No matter how it ends, his legacy is tarnished by three aborted retirements and season-ending interceptions that have left a wake of angry and bitter fans across three NFL cities.
Yes, he’s added to several already impressive NFL records, but maybe everyone would be better off if he had just stayed in Mississippi.
The Vikings wouldn't have lost the NFC Championship to New Orleans, perhaps their most painful loss ever.
Ask a Vikings fan if they would rather a) have missed the 2009-10 playoffs completely or b) been seconds away from a NFC-winning field goal attempt before a game-killing interception ended their season. Then hand them a box of Kleenex and stand back.
Since 2008, Favre has suffered a complete tear of a bicep tendon (needing surgery), a sprained ankle (also needing surgery) and severely bruised hamstring in the NFC Championship game, tendinitis in his right elbow, two fractures in his left ankle, and a helmet to the chin that required stitches. Not to mention countless shots, late hits, bumps and bruises that will probably take a couple extra years off his old age.
The No. 4 may still find a permanent place on a Lambeau Field wall someday, but it will be several more years before Packer fans are willing to let their 'favourite' son show his face in green and yellow again. Some may never forgive him at all.
With no Brett Favre to trade for in the summer of 2008, Kellen Clemens starts for New York on opening day. With that year under his belt, he might have become the player the Jets always hoped he would be -- and there would have been no need to trade up for the USC stud at the 2009 Draft.
When Bill Belichick decided to shop Moss earlier this year, it's not clear that a Favre-less Vikings team would have taken the call. Or that anyone else would have, either.
There are still some who believe that Tarvaris Jackson, given time and guidance, has the talent to be a top NFL quarterback. Because Favre stole his job the last two seasons, we may never find out if that's true. Or ...
Had the Jackson experiment failed, Childress doesn't get a contract extension last year and the Vikings aren't on the hook for the rest of his $6.6 million salary.
