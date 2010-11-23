9 Ways The World Would Be Different If Brett Favre Had Just Stayed Retired

Photo: ap

On March 4, 2008, a tearful Brett Favre announced that he was leaving the NFL forever. No. 4 would ride into the sunset as the most beloved player in Green Bay Packer (if not league) history.Three years and two teams later, a hobbled and humbled Favre limps toward the sunset, his legendary consecutive games streak in danger of ending either by injury or suspension.



No matter how it ends, his legacy is tarnished by three aborted retirements and season-ending interceptions that have left a wake of angry and bitter fans across three NFL cities.

Yes, he’s added to several already impressive NFL records, but maybe everyone would be better off if he had just stayed in Mississippi.

