9 Ways That Gold Is A Religion Masquerading As An Asset Class

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gold is now at a high of $1320, as fears over government money printing, solvency, and the broader economy make the shiny yellow metal more popular than ever.Experts recommend that you have a substantial chunk of your investments in this asset class.



But gold is not an asset class.

It’s a religion.

Here’s why.

Gold has been popular for thousands of years Gold's devotees like to point out that it's been around for ages and ages, just like the world's major religions. People have literally worshiped gold The ancient peoples once worshiped golden calves, before god implored them not to. People think gold can punish corrupt governments Because paper money allows governments to print currency beyond their means, it lends itself to corruption, goes the argument. Gold imposes discipline, and thus, just like a higher power, can supersede or punish corrupt leaders. People love to evangelize gold Glenn Beck -- who is also a Mormon, and thus familiar with evangelism -- has been a major pumper of the metal. There are many, many others. Gold has its own saints and demigods There are plenty of folks who have become celebrities for their tireless advocacy on behalf of gold over the years. Here's Howard Ruff, a newsletter writer, who is a high priest of the gold religion. Nobody ever changes their mind about gold Being a gold bull is usually a lifelong commitment. Nobody ever goes un-bullish, unless they experience some kind of major change of thinking. Gold has different sects Just like Christianity is divided into so many sects, so too is gold: You've got the hard bullion people, the people who invest in the miners, the ETFs, and even spinoff precious metals, like silver. You also have the really out-there, cult-like folks who think Fort Knox is empty, or filled with tungsten. Gold offers a promised land. Traditional religions believe in an afterlife, where those who believed are rewarded immensely. They also frequently expect apocalypse, and punishment for those who don't believe. Gold fans believe in a coming collapse and huge rewards for those who had the foresight to own gold. Gold is infused with politics. Just like with religion, there is frequently a consistent set of beliefs that goes along with being into gold. BONUS: Gold bulls love to burn heretics A reader submitted this one. It's perfect. Still want in to the new gold rush? Click here for a fantastic presentation on gold prices >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.