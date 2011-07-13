9 Ways Sheryl Sandberg Became The Most Powerful Woman In Silicon Valley

Photo: Flickr

Sheryl Sandberg has made Fortune’s 50 most powerful women list for the past four years.As Facebook’s COO since 2008, she manages everything from business operations to public policy.



“Without her, we would just be incomplete,” Mark Zuckerberg told Businessweek.

Before that, Sandberg was VP of operations at Google, where she’s credited for the AdWords and AdSense programs. She was also chief of staff for the Treasury Department under Bill Clinton, and an economist with The World Bank.

“A key part of what Sheryl does in her life is helping people advance, to be seen and to be heard,” David Fischer, Sandberg’s deputy at Treasury, told The New Yorker, which just published a great profile of Sandberg.

We looked at the New Yorker profile, as well as other excellent ones in Vogue and Businessweek to compile some of her best pieces of advice on how to make it in Silicon Valley.

