9 Wall Street Interview Nightmare Stories That Will Embarrass You As You Read

Activist investor Bob Chapman of Chapman Capital is often credited with inventing the piercing, sometimes nasty letters that denote an activist investor. (Dan Loeb of Third Point was allegedly inspired by Chapman to take up his own poison pen).

But Chapman is also well-known for how he got his start at Salomon Brothers in the 1980s. On his way to personally drop off his resume for Salomon's summer banking associate job in their San Francisco office, he crashed his bike into a car and flew through the air. Afterwards, he requested to be taken to Salomon's offices so he could drop off his resume.

He then showed up at Salomon's office with a ripped suit, glass in his hair and a bandaged thumb that was gushing blood.

He got the job.

