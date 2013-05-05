Nine Politicians Who Threw Decorum Out The Window And Went On Crazy Rants

YouTube/ScreenshotIllinois State Rep. Mike Bost (R)Legislative sessions are full of procedure, courtesy, and rules — but every once in a while, all that goes right out the window.



That was certainly the case with former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), when he took to the House floor in 2010 to blast his Republican colleagues for voting against a bill for 9/11 first responders, screaming, “It is a shame! A shame!”

Beyond Weiner, there have been many others, including a U.S. Congressman who was forcibly removed after donning a hoodie and sunglasses, and an Illinois state representative who went berserk and started throwing paper after not having enough time to read a bill before a vote.

