Nine Politicians Who Threw Decorum Out The Window And Went On Crazy Rants

YouTube/ScreenshotIllinois State Rep. Mike Bost (R)Legislative sessions are full of procedure, courtesy, and rules — but every once in a while, all that goes right out the window.
That was certainly the case with former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), when he took to the House floor in 2010 to blast his Republican colleagues for voting against a bill for 9/11 first responders, screaming, “It is a shame! A shame!”
Beyond Weiner, there have been many others, including a U.S. Congressman who was forcibly removed after donning a hoodie and sunglasses, and an Illinois state representative who went berserk and started throwing paper after not having enough time to read a bill before a vote.
Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) is forcibly escorted off the House floor after donning hoodie and sunglasses in protest of the Trayvon Martin shooting.
Illinois State Rep. Mike Bost (R) goes nuts over not having enough time to look at a bill before voting on it.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) leads a historic 13-hour talking filibuster against the nomination of John Brennan to head the CIA.
