9 Ultra-Luxury Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Looking for the ultimate list of luxurious Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Look no further than Pursuitist’s curated list of the best luxury gifts, trips and experiences for Valentine’s Day 2013. For the romantic wealthy, where money is no concern, here are the best gift ideas for an amazing Valentine’s Day.First, get lost! Visit a stunning yet private destination. You can rent Sir Richard Branson’s Heart Shaped Island. Makepeace Island in Australia is a romantic sanctuary, only costing $9,000 per night for a true get-away on this paradise island.



Be sweet with Ladurée. On the occasion of this new Valentine’s Day, Paris’ fabled Ladurée imagines for its macaroons a small beautiful gift box in limited edition both generous and playful, which make the joy and happiness of the gourmet and collectors.

You can’t miss with the Hermès’ “De tout coeur” scarf that has been designed by Zoé Pauwels. France Postal was inspired to turn some of the French luxury brand’s iconic scarves into stamps and Pauwels’s design was chosen to be featured in La Poste’s 2013 Valentine’s Day collection.

For the ladies… something cuddly with bling! The $30k Vermont Teddy Bear. The Vermont Teddy Bear Company is offering a one of a kind teddy bear on sale for Valentine’s Day. The $30,000 teddy bear holds in his hands a six-carat diamond ring. This would make it one of the world’s most expensive teddy bears.

For the guys… something that sizzles! The $20K Kalamzoo Outdoor Grill. This grill, handmade in America, is loved by renowned chefs, including Rich Bayless and Wolfgang Puck. This is a “guy’s grill” – real power, real results, for real grilling. This is a super HOT gift that any guy will love.

Be amazed with the ultra-luxurious “52 Love Salute” Valentine’s Day Package from Four Seasons Hotel New York and JetWay Private Air. Costing around $487,000, this romantic package includes a night at the Four Seasons Hotel New York in the Ty Warner Penthouse Suite, which costs $40,000 per night.

Chocolat Moderne Champagne truffles, available from Dean and Deluca. This assortment features double-layered Champagne truffles faceted to look like jewels and dusted with a gold luster powder. Inside, it is infused with Cognac.

On Valentine’s Day, have a romantic dinner at Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry in Yountville, California. One of the best restaurants in the United States, it is also one the hardest restaurants to get in to – so make reservations a year in advance. Every year, the Michelin awarded chef creates a Valentine’s Day menu that’s memorable and romantic. The nine-course Chef’s tasting menu costs $270 per person.

Drive home the romance with a “Tiffany Blue” Bentley Continental GTC. customised by O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills, this limited edition Bentley has been commissioned in Celeste Blue Pearlescent inspired by the classic Tiffany & Co. Blue. Costs around $299,000.

And that concludes our Ultimate List of Luxurious Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for 2013. What was your favourite? Share your thoughts below.

