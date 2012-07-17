9 Trends That Are Transforming The Retail World

Photo: Flickr / Adam Tinworth

Retail is going through a period of flux. From big box stores to specialty shops to online vendors, everyone’s trying to figure out how to survive.It has become all about the ability to adapt as technology transforms the retail landscape.



“As a shopper, your basic needs don’t change,” says Piers Fawkes, founder and editor-in-chief of PSFK. “But your behaviour is dependent on the technology that’s around you.”

The PSFK consulting team’s Future of Retail report identifies nine major trends that are part of the “seismic shift” changing the retail world, and provides examples of companies that are making an impact.

