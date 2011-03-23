9 Smart Ways To Spruce Up A Facebook Page

Inc Staff
whiteboard boys pointing go blue

Photo: iGEM and Justin Knight via Flickr

Is your company’s Facebook page falling flat?Take advantage of Facebook’s newest features and spruce up your site with these smart redesign tips, courtesy of our friends at Inc.

Click here to see the redesign tips →
This post originally appeared at Inc and has been republished with permission.

Check out more Inc articles:

  • How Great Entrepreneurs Think >>
  • Tactics Are the New Strategy >>
  • 5 Things You Should Never Say While Negotiating >>
  • How to Extend Your Laptop’s Life >>
  • 11 Businesses You Can Start in Your Pajamas in 2011 >>

Turn on the new Page format

Set your Page's category and subcategory

This is where it gets good. Unlike before, where once you selected a category it could never be changed, now you have options.

You can select a category and a subcategory, which will change the kind of information that is included on your page description.

How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Basic Information' to select your category and subcategory.

Check your e-mail notification settings for fan comments

Set your wall preference: Fans too or just you?

Want to occasionally post as yourself on Pages you admin?

Now you can post comments as you or as your brand.

Thanks to the upgrade you can have a more intimate relationship with your audience by allowing them to see posts directly from you.

How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Your Settings.' Then you can click 'Always comment and post on your page as (PAGE NAME) even when using Facebook as (YOUR NAME).

Set your moderation and profanity blocklists

Check out your Page's tabs

We're sure you've noticed the page tabs have moved from the top to the left side of the page.

Unfortunately, there's no way to change the icon image. The bright side is you now have more room to give detailed names to your page apps.

How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Apps,' then 'Go to App.'

Check out companies that put these tips into effect:

Check out these awesome company Facebook fan pages →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.