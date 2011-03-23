9 Smart Ways To Spruce Up A Facebook Page

Photo: iGEM and Justin Knight via Flickr
Is your company’s Facebook page falling flat?Take advantage of Facebook’s newest features and spruce up your site with these smart redesign tips, courtesy of our friends at Inc.
This is where it gets good. Unlike before, where once you selected a category it could never be changed, now you have options.
You can select a category and a subcategory, which will change the kind of information that is included on your page description.
How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Basic Information' to select your category and subcategory.
Now you can post comments as you or as your brand.
Thanks to the upgrade you can have a more intimate relationship with your audience by allowing them to see posts directly from you.
How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Your Settings.' Then you can click 'Always comment and post on your page as (PAGE NAME) even when using Facebook as (YOUR NAME).
We're sure you've noticed the page tabs have moved from the top to the left side of the page.
Unfortunately, there's no way to change the icon image. The bright side is you now have more room to give detailed names to your page apps.
How: Click 'Edit Page,' then 'Apps,' then 'Go to App.'
