9 Ways To Make Sure New Employees Nail Their First 90 Days

From the beginning set both short- and long-term goals, whether they are professional (actual projects the new hire will be working on) or personal (regarding familiarization with the organisation, contacts made, etc.).

It's a good idea to give the hire a project early on so he feels like he's contributing immediately. Also start mapping out bigger projects, which is something that should have been addressed with the candidate before you even made the hire.

After one week on the job, the employee should begin to feel comfortable with her responsibilities, have met at least one new business contact each day, be familiar with team members (inside her department and outside) and be able to walk into your office with any questions. Arrange an informal session of drinks, cake, or something similar with the other team members at the end of the week so the new hire can assess what she has learned, ask the group questions and hang out in a less formal setting.

At this point, the manager should check in on the employee's progress toward the goals discussed on the first day. This gives the manager the opportunity to help the employee identify and resolve any issues or challenges. You can also create a questionnaire for the employee to complete. Issues that should be addressed are: the orientation, objectives set, motivation from the manager, assimilation, adaptation, mentoring, organizational philosophy, feedback, facility tours and more. Provide a 1-5 point scale, 1 being a minimum explanation and 5 thorough, and leave room for them to include questions or comments.

The most important thing in the first 30 days is to familiarise the new employee with the company through recruiting and introductions. You shouldn't expect the new hire to make extreme strides from a business perspective during this time, but you should make them feel welcome as a person and not overwhelmed. Less intensive, short-term projects are helpful in attaining that balance.

It takes about 45 days to get the new employee fully acclimated and acquainted with a job. This is a great time to sit down with the new hire not only to assess her familiarity with the organisation and her role, but also to see how happy she is. You can assess her performance to this point on some of the shorter projects you assigned while also figuring out where her mind is regarding bigger picture projects. This meeting could go a long way in retaining the employee.

The 90-day mark is when you should start seeing serious results from your new hire. Anything faster can mean that the employee hasn't been analytical enough in his assessment of the business, and by this time he should have a thorough understanding of what will need to be done.

