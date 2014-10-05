9 Times Apple Got It Wrong

Under the leadership of Steve Jobs, Apple introduced industry-shaking products like the iPod, iMac, iPhone and iPad — devices that have collectively changed how we consume media today.

But Apple didn’t always get it right.

From mocking larger tablet-sized smartphones (a.k.a. “phablets”) to saying the iPad’s screen couldn’t get any smaller and still be usable, there are plenty of times where Apple has been too quick to speak in the past.

Here are some of the most notable instances.

Steve Jobs thought Apple and IBM would emerge as the only computer suppliers. In this April 4, 1991, file photo, Steve Jobs of NeXT Computer Inc. poses for the press with his NeXTstation colour computer at the NeXT facility in Redwood City, Calif. 'In terms of supplying the computer itself, it's coming down to Apple and IBM,' said Jobs in a 1985 interview with Playboy. 'And I don't think there are going to be a lot of third- and fourth-place companies, much less sixth- or seventh-place companies. Most of the new, innovative companies are focusing on the software. I think there will be lots of innovation in the areas of software but not in hardware.' Steve Jobs thought music subscription services were 'bankrupt.' In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, Steve Jobs was highly critical of subscription music services at the time, like Rhapsody. 'People don't want to buy their music as a subscription ... they're going to want to buy downloads,' said Jobs. 'The subscription model of buying music is bankrupt. I think you could make available the Second Coming in a subscription model, and it might not be successful.' Clearly, Jobs failed to anticipate the popularity of both Pandora and Spotify, an oversight which caused Apple to enter the streaming service late in the game with its iTunes Radio and eventual Beats acquisition earlier this year. Steve Jobs thought iTunes would only sell music, not movies. When Steve Jobs was asked 'Do you see an iTunes movie store?' during a 2003 Rolling Stone interview, he replied, 'We don't think that's what people want. A movie takes forever to download -- there's no instant gratification.' Fast-forward to 2013, when Apple announced, 'iTunes users have downloaded more than one billion TV episodes and 380 million movies from iTunes to date, and they are purchasing over 800,000 TV episodes and over 350,000 movies per day.'

Apple thought people weren't interested in tablets. In a 2003 interview with Walt Mossberg, Jobs said, 'There are no plans to make a tablet. It turns out people want keyboards ... We look at the tablet, and we think it is going to fail.' Interestingly enough, Apple was likely already looking into tablets at this time; in fact, the company began designing the iPad before the iPhone. Apple used to mock so-called 'phablet' phones that were bigger than the iPhone. During an Apple press conference in 2010 that focused on squashing the 'Antennagate' scandal, Steve Jobs famously mocked larger phones, saying that other companies avoided connectivity issues by creating phones so big 'you can't get your hand around it.' Jobs then went on to say, 'No one is going to buy that.' Of course, Apple eventually realised that many people wanted a larger iPhone. In 2012, it released the iPhone 5 with a 3.99-inch display -- bigger than the 3.5-inch display on all previous models -- and last month, the company released the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. In 2012, Apple thought developing its own Maps app would be better than Google Maps. An example of a bug in Apple Maps. Google Maps was the default maps and navigation application in every iPhone since the very first model in 2007. But for the release of the iPhone 5 and iOS 6, Apple decided to ditch Google and create its own Maps app, having previously acquired several different mapping companies. Unfortunately, the app was filled with bugs and accuracy issues, eventually leading to the ouster of Scott Forstall, the iOS chief at the time. CEO Tim Cook also issued a public apology on the company's website. Apple has greatly improved its native Maps app since then, but it still has yet to catch up to Google Maps. After a few more acquisitions in 2013, we might see a much-improved Maps app in next year's iOS 9. Looking for some new apps for your Apple device? Click here for our annual 'App 100: The World's Greatest Apps' >>

