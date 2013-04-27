9 Things You Should Always Haggle For

Flickr / pritzkerphoto.comThere are certain items that you should always haggle for, like flea market finds or when purchasing a new car.
However, there are some less obvious situations where your bargaining chops may come in handy.
We’ve compiled a list of nine times it pays to haggle –– and how to do it right.
You can call your credit card company's customer service number and haggle your way out of paying a fee.
We should also add that if you are consistently late, haggling your way out of a late fee probably won't work. If you've missed a payment, start off by saying that you understand you were late, but you'd like to have the fee waived.
Explain it was a mistake and it won't happen again. If the rep is particularly tough and won't refund the fee, respond with, 'I'm sorry, but I've been a customer for __ years and I'd hate for this one fee to drive me away from your service. What can you do to remove the late fee?' This will typically get you great results.
Cars dealerships are all about negotiation. Try and haggle the cost of the vehicle as a whole, and don't let pushy salespeople intimidate you.Also, if you're purchasing a used car, look up the car's Blue Book value.
Get the car independently inspected by a trustworthy auto expert as well, and if there are any necessary repairs or issues that need taking care of, haggle the price accordingly.
The Federal Trade Commission advises consumers to shop around for mortgage rates, and negotiate to get the best one.
A good credit score will go a long way in helping you negotiate for a lower APR, and every person regardless of their score should discuss lowering/eliminating certainclosing fees and processing charges.
Did you know you can haggle how much rent you pay?
This tactic is especially fruitful when renewing your lease.
The landlord would much rather lease to you for a cheaper price then face having to get a new tenant, one who has not established the same relationship of trust as you have.
We should add that if you are consistently late with rent, your landlord will most likely be opposed to lowering your rent.
According to TIME, a customer threatening to take their business to a different gym is enough to persuade a customer service rep into giving a deal.
Customers can also negotiate the elimination of registration costs or annual fees when beginning and renewing memberships.
Consumers can play hardball with their cable, phone or Internet service providers by keeping track of what their competitors are charging new customers.
Tell them you are consider switching and ask them to match or beat the deal, and watch them sweat!
Home and yard maintenance are businesses that are almost solely handled by local, small business owners.
It doesn't hurt to try and ask for a lower price. Tell them you'd prefer to work with them but that you've been quoted a lower price by one of their competitors.
Also, offer to recommend them to other potential customers, such as friends and family.
There are a few easy techniques to use when trying to get furniture for a discount. They all centre around giving the salesperson a reason to give you a discount.
Stephen Antsidel, a consultant with 20 years in the furniture biz, says that a customer who offers to take the floor model or is willing to wait for a special order or is purchasing multiple pieces as a package deal has good reason to ask for a discount.
Paying in cash is also an incentive for a salesperson to knock the price down. Shopping at an independent showroom optimizes your chance of success, as national chains are less prone to making exceptions. Finally, if you're willing to live with blemished items, you could get up to 50% off or more on items that are soiled, scratched, or discontinued.
This one is an obvious one: if you're at a garage sale or a flea market, never accept the price given to you by the seller.
One trick to scoring a good price is showing that you genuinely care about the items.
It's psychologically proven that people are willing to part with things for less if they think they're going to a good home.
