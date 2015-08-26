9 things you can do every day to improve your life

To succeed at work and in life, you can’t sit still for long.

So how can you make sure you’re getting better every single day?

We sifted through Quora responses to the question, “What can I do to improve myself every day?,” and did some research of our own.

Here are some of our favourite suggestions.

Pick a word of the day.

Each morning, choose a word that will guide the remainder of your day, Quora user Rachel Rofé writes. “This helps train your brain to make situations into whatever you want them to be.”

Aim to improve 1% a day.

“Pick one thing. Start small,” writes Quora user Shannon Anderson. “Try for 1% improvement each day or each week or whatever increment of time.” For example, if your goal is weight loss, start by focusing on the first pound and then go from there, she writes.

Come up with 10 new ideas.

Quora user Gal Sivan shares a piece of advice she learned from James Altucher’s guide to becoming an idea machine: Write down 10 new ideas every day. Doing so “literally changed my life forever,” Sivan writes.

Write in a journal.

Consistently writing in a journal can be a great way to vent your thoughts and emotions. Quora user Nikhil Jarotia recommends writing every day how you feel, what you’ve learned, what you’re proud of, and what you’d like to improve.

Meditate daily.

The benefits of meditation are great, ranging from better stress management to a lower risk of depression. Quora user Zoë Buchanan suggests spending five to 10 minutes per day meditating and simply thinking about good memories, like a beach trip or a past Christmas. “Even if you are having a great day, escaping will always help, and the practice will become second nature,” Buchanan writes.

Exercise.

Multiple Quora users suggest exercising as a way to improve on a daily basis. Exercise has been proven to boost your mood, reduce stress, increase confidence, and help you sleep.

Play “smart” games.

Certain games can expand and stimulate your mind, and they can also be fun. Consider regularly playing games like Scrabble or chess, or start partaking in puzzle-solving games such as Sudoku.

Start a “Stop Doing” list.

Take note of the unproductive ways you spend your time and focus on breaking those habits, says Shane Parrish. Once the old habits are broken, devote your energy to starting new, healthier habits that will lead to self-improvement.

Set aside time for nothing.

Sometimes, the best thing to do is nothing at all. Sitting in silence can help you get inspiration and reflect on your day, writes

Claudia Azula Altucher. Mentally strong people take full advantage of solitude, since it helps them quiet their minds.

