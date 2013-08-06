7 Things That Are Worth More Than The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos just bought The Washington Post for $US250 million.

A quarter of a billion isn’t exactly pocket change, but it’s a pretty small sum from one of the most important newspapers in the country — a reflection of how shaky finances have become in the newspaper business.

In recent years, some much younger media companies have sold for more than $US250 million, as have a yacht, a huge house, and even a painting.

Here are a few things that buyers judged to be more valuable than the Washington Post:

1. AOL bought the Huffington Post for $US315 million in 2011

2. The royal family of Qatar bought Paul Cézanne’s painting “The Card Players” for $US259 million in 2011

3. Instagram was sold to Facebook for $US1 billion in 2012





4. Al- Jazeera bought Current TV for $US500 million in 2013 from its founders including Al Gore

5. Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought this yacht, Eclipse, in 2010 for an estimated $US1.5 billion

6. Larry Ellison bought a whole Hawaiian Island for $US300 million from David Murdock in 2012

7. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, bought this house for an estimated $US1 billion in 2010





Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

