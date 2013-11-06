9 Things Microsoft Does Better Than Apple

Despite billions in revenue each quarter and owning the dominant desktop platform in the world, people still find it easy to criticise Microsoft.

A lot of that has to do with its distant third place in the smartphone race — in the post-PC era, people care more about how you’re doing on phones and tablets than in the traditional computing space.

That, along with Microsoft’s struggles in boosting demand for its Surface tablets, has led to many people saying very negative things about the company’s products and future.

Because of all of that negativity, many overlook the areas where Microsoft shines. While Apple may have the most-hyped phones and tablets on the market, Redmond’s software giant still has a number of areas where its products come out on top.

