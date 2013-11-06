9 Things Microsoft Does Better Than Apple

Despite billions in revenue each quarter and owning the dominant desktop platform in the world, people still find it easy to criticise Microsoft.
A lot of that has to do with its distant third place in the smartphone race — in the post-PC era, people care more about how you’re doing on phones and tablets than in the traditional computing space.
That, along with Microsoft’s struggles in boosting demand for its Surface tablets, has led to many people saying very negative things about the company’s products and future.
Because of all of that negativity, many overlook the areas where Microsoft shines. While Apple may have the most-hyped phones and tablets on the market, Redmond’s software giant still has a number of areas where its products come out on top.
Microsoft's upcoming Project Spark is exciting because it makes creating interactive content on Microsoft's platforms insanely intuitive (even fun!). Apple's Xcode, while great for experienced developers, is nowhere near as approachable for your average person.
Yes, Apple TV is slowly getting new sports content. But with the Xbox One, Microsoft is integrating NFL footage with people's fantasy leagues. There's no comparison for real sports fans.
While Apple added controller support to iOS 7, nothing beats an amazing first-party controller to make hardcore gamers feel at home on a platform.
Microsoft's Live Tiles are a great hybrid between the static notifications in iOS and the attention-grabbing widgets of Android.
Despite recent updates to iWork, Microsoft still offers the best document creation and editing suite for mobile users.
Windows Phone's integrated People app integrates updates from Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn so you don't have to check more than one app.
iMessage is nice if all of your friends have iPhones, but many don't. Microsoft provides similar functionality by integrating Facebook messaging, which means it will reach your friends no matter which platform they're on.
SkyDrive is leagues ahead of iCloud, thanks to its combination of the best features of a traditional file system, Dropbox, and search engines.
A lot of that has to do with Microsoft having complete control of Bing -- Apple has yet to integrate search deeper into its operating systems because it would have to rely on a third-party search engine.
