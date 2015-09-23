9 brand new things J.K. Rowling just told us about Harry Potter's family

Pottermore, J.K. Rowling’s website devoted to all things Potter just got a complete make-over, complete with a new features section where fans will find everything from insights from Hagrid to how to make wands.

Rowling also released a short history of the Potter family tree. Here’s all the new stuff we learned from the site today.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Research by Madison Kircher. Video courtesy Warner Bros.

