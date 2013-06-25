These 9 Tech Companies Used Statistical Gymnastics To Make Eye-Popping Claims

Tech industry execs sometime make claims that leave people saying, wait, what did he/she just say?
The claims are usually about sales figures, or the pace of sales, or the power of a particular tech or product that is changing an industry.
We’re not saying there’s anything wrong with this—after all, it’s tech execs’ job to pump up products and get people excited about them.
However, there are cases where execs creatively interpret stats to make a point. Or, take data out of context to make it seem more impressive.
While the execs’ statements are technically true, they’re not always accurate depictions of what’s really happening.
We’re not saying anyone’s fibbing, but there’s no denying that execs sometimes treat data like Silly Putty, moulding and shaping it to fit whatever narrative it is that they’re pushing.
Kurt DelBene, president of the Microsoft Office Division, told a gathering of some 16,ooo Microsoft partners that 1 billion people were using Office around the world.
A big part of that, he said, was the positive reception to Office 2010.
How positive? DelBene said someone in the world buys a copy of Office 2010 every second.
Now, we're not saying this isn't true. But this does create the impression of a feeding frenzy of interest in Office 2010, with people camped out around Microsoft stores clamoring for a chance to get their hands on it.
The reality is, a great deal of Microsoft's Office sales are to enterprises that buy it as part of 'volume licensing' contracts. With these, enterprises pay a lump sum up front and get everything Microsoft releases over the term of the contract.
HP CEO Meg Whitman dropped a stunning stat into her keynote speech in early June at Discover, the company's customer conference.
HP.com is getting 300 million hits per day, Whitman said.
That's 9 billion hits per month.
That's a truly mind boggling number. But on closer inspection, it's not as huge a figure as it sounds.
Thing is, no one uses hits anymore when talking about web traffic. That's because 'hits' is an outdated metric that includes all the images and other files served up in a webpage.
A single webpage can generate hundreds of hits.
So, we're not taking anything away from HP--it's still getting a ton of traffic to its website. But pageviews and unique visitors are a much more relevant way to measure web traffic.
HP.com serves around 11 million people per month, according to analytics firm Quantcast.
Last July, Oracle got some heat from the National Advertising Division after running ads that suggested its Exadata database hardware was 20 times faster than IBM's power system servers.
IBM complained to the NAD that Oracle was implying that all of its Exadata products were faster than all its Power systems.
IBM said Oracle didn't provide evidence for its claims, other that saying in an ad that a 'Giant European Retailer' switched from IBM to Oracle and found it 20 times faster.
The NDA sided with IBM, and Oracle stopped running the ad, though it did appeal.
Google says it's activating 1.5 million Android devices every day, and has activated more than 900 million Android devices worldwide to date.
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt predicted in April that he expects that figure to grow to 2 billion in the next couple of years.
Google's rivals have long suggested it is playing games by lumping Android upgrades into its tally, but Google has denied this. But it could be more clear about how it tabulates these figures.
John Kirk of Techpinions argues that the only number that really matters is the number of Android devices accessing Google Play store for apps, videos, and other content, which Google doesn't share.
'When it comes to telling you how many activations they have, Google uses devices that check in to their servers. But when Google wants to tell you which versions of their operating system are in use, they only count user visit's to the Google Play store,' Kirk said in an April blog post.
In January, SAP co-CEO Bill McDermott was really pumped up over sales of HANA, the company's in-memory database software, which can store and analyse data at the same time.
'We have 1,000 customers on it now, so it's growing really fast. The last update we gave, we indicated that we think it could be a half-billion US dollar business, which would make it the fastest growing software product in the history of the world,' McDermott said in an interview with AllThingsD's Arik Hesseldahl.
McDermott didn't offer any details beyond that. HANA is selling quickly, but the Earth has been around for some 4.6 billion years, and there have been a lot of fast-selling enterprise software products during that time, so this one might be a stretch.
In an enlightening (and profanity filled) speech in March at an event in New York City, T-Mobile CEO John Legere railed against carriers' penchant for locking in customers with long-term contracts.
T-Mobile's 'Simple Choice' contract-free mobile plans, he said, were going to be a breath of fresh air for long suffering wireless customers.
T-Mobile promised 'no restrictions' and its ads suggested customers wouldn't be locked into the two-year contracts that other carriers require.
However, the Washington Attorney General's Office called out T-Mobile for misleading customers in the ads. It claimed T-Mobile didn't make it clear that customers would still have to keep service for 24 months, or pay full price for their phone, if they decided to leave. In fact, we obtained a copy of T-Mobile's contract right here.
T-Mobile ended up clarifying its ads.
In July 2010, when Microsoft announced that Windows 7 sales had passed the 175 million mark in terms of licenses sold, the company dropped in this stat:
'This continues our record breaking pace of more than 7 copies sold per second,' Windows blog manager Brandon LeBlanc said in a blog post announcing the news.
Windows 7 did sell like hotcakes because so many organisations had given Windows Vista a miss. Still, the 'more than 7 copies sold' claim made it seem like people were rushing out to their nearest Microsoft store to buy Windows 7, when that wasn't really happening.
As is the case with Office, most enterprises get Windows as part of big volume licensing deals, which gives them all the software Microsoft releases over a period of time.
So, while they may have been looking forward to getting it, these customers weren't banging on Microsoft's doors and demanding Windows 7.
Cisco CEO John Chambers made a prediction in May that was flat-out staggering:
'The Internet of Things, I think will be the biggest leverage point for IT in the next 10 years, $14 trillion in profits from that one concept alone,' Chamber said at AllThingsD's D11 Conference.
The Internet of Things means putting web-connected sensors into cars, appliances, smart meters, and other everday objects.
Chambers used Cisco's own research to make this claim. We're not saying he's wrong, but $14 trillion is an oddly precise figure. It's also a number that most ordinary humans have trouble processing.
And, if it ends up only being $13 trillion, it's not like people are going to come back to Chambers and say 'Aha, see? We told you it wasn't going to be that big!'
Apple dumped Google Maps last year and replaced it with its own maps app when it debuted iOS 6, the current operating system for iPhones and iPads.
For a time, Apple was billing its maps on its website as the 'most powerful mapping service ever.'
There wasn't any accompanying data for this claim, and it quickly became apparent to iOS users that it wasn't accurate.
Apple deleted the description after it became clear that its maps app was a disaster. CEO Tim Cook apologized for the whole thing, and iOS chief Scott Forstall was shown the door, reportedly for refusing to acknowledge his role in the fiasco.
