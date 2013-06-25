These 9 Tech Companies Used Statistical Gymnastics To Make Eye-Popping Claims

Tech industry execs sometime make claims that leave people saying, wait, what did he/she just say?



The claims are usually about sales figures, or the pace of sales, or the power of a particular tech or product that is changing an industry.

We’re not saying there’s anything wrong with this—after all, it’s tech execs’ job to pump up products and get people excited about them.

However, there are cases where execs creatively interpret stats to make a point. Or, take data out of context to make it seem more impressive.

While the execs’ statements are technically true, they’re not always accurate depictions of what’s really happening.

We’re not saying anyone’s fibbing, but there’s no denying that execs sometimes treat data like Silly Putty, moulding and shaping it to fit whatever narrative it is that they’re pushing.

