9 Tech Companies Making The World A Much Better Place

Forget, for the moment, the Hollywood image of the greedy corporation on a mission to increase corporate profits at the expense of everything else.
Because there are a growing number of socially responsible companies who make money while also making the world a better place.
These do-good companies can validate their status with something called a B Corp certification. The B Corp is to socially responsible business what the Fair Trade certification is to coffee or the USDA Organic certification is to milk, says B Labs, the organisation who certifies these companies. It has certified over 850 Certified B Corps from 28 countries and 60 industries.
Every year, B Labs releases a list of the very best companies, those that score in the top 10 per cent of its certification process.
Change.org is an Internet petition platform.
Change.org helps individuals reach out to people across the Internet to build support for all sorts of things.
It has helped do some pretty impressive things so far like helping change rules for children who need an organ transplant and convincing India to regulate the sale of acid.
Company name: Etsy
Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items, as well as art and craft supplies.
It landed on this list because it supports local and small businesses that make handmade goods. It is also environmentally friendly, giving employees used bikes to commute to work and composting its trash and sending that to a local community farm.
Rally Software offers a cloud computing service that helps software developers manage projects.
Rally wants to become a model in making the IT industry be greener. It is benchmarking its 'waste per employee' to compare to other companies and industries.
It also offers discounts to low-income customers and gives 1% of profits to charities.
Azavea makes mapping software and mobile apps.
It specialises in projects that for the social good like neighbourhood revitalization, crime analysis, redistricting and political advocacy.
It also gives 2% of profits to charity and gives every employee 20 paid hours to work on community projects.
ChangeIt is a mobile app that lets people automatically give to charity every time they use their smartphone to pay for something.
ChangeIt rounds up every transaction to the nearest dollar (or the nearest 50 cents, or $US5, whatever the person decides) and donates that amount to the charitable cause selected by the user.
Impact Makers is a technology consulting company that does an assortment of IT projects.
Although it is a for-profit business (meaning it charges enough to make a profit), it gives away 100% of its profits to local, health care-related nonprofit community partners.
The idea is 'to profits into wealth creation for the community rather than for shareholders.'
It also covers 100% of the health insurance for its employees.
