9 Tech Companies Making The World A Much Better Place

Forget, for the moment, the Hollywood image of the greedy corporation on a mission to increase corporate profits at the expense of everything else.

Because there are a growing number of socially responsible companies who make money while also making the world a better place.

These do-good companies can validate their status with something called a B Corp certification. The B Corp is to socially responsible business what the Fair Trade certification is to coffee or the USDA Organic certification is to milk, says B Labs, the organisation who certifies these companies. It has certified over 850 Certified B Corps from 28 countries and 60 industries.

Every year, B Labs releases a list of the very best companies, those that score in the top 10 per cent of its certification process.

Change.org: serious work with Internet petitions Ben Rattray, Change.org founder Change.org is an Internet petition platform. Change.org helps individuals reach out to people across the Internet to build support for all sorts of things. It has helped do some pretty impressive things so far like helping change rules for children who need an organ transplant and convincing India to regulate the sale of acid. Etsy: Helping craftsman thrive Company name: Etsy Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items, as well as art and craft supplies. It landed on this list because it supports local and small businesses that make handmade goods. It is also environmentally friendly, giving employees used bikes to commute to work and composting its trash and sending that to a local community farm. Rally Software: Greening up the IT industry Rally Software CEO Tim Miller Rally Software offers a cloud computing service that helps software developers manage projects. Rally wants to become a model in making the IT industry be greener. It is benchmarking its 'waste per employee' to compare to other companies and industries. It also offers discounts to low-income customers and gives 1% of profits to charities. Audacious Inquiry: Coding for social welfare Christopher Brandt, founder of Audacious Inquiry Audacious Inquiry is a technology consultancy that creates websites, writes software and apps. Audacious only takes on projects that help others, such as projects that involve health care, promote the arts, and improve education. Azavea: maps that improve communities Robert Cheetham, CEO Azavea Azavea makes mapping software and mobile apps. It specialises in projects that for the social good like neighbourhood revitalization, crime analysis, redistricting and political advocacy. It also gives 2% of profits to charity and gives every employee 20 paid hours to work on community projects. ChangeIt: Making giving as easy as spending David Beaton, CEO, ChangeIt ChangeIt is a mobile app that lets people automatically give to charity every time they use their smartphone to pay for something. ChangeIt rounds up every transaction to the nearest dollar (or the nearest 50 cents, or $US5, whatever the person decides) and donates that amount to the charitable cause selected by the user. PeaceWorks: Giving a big chunk of profits to charities PeaceWorks is an IT consultant that writes custom software or sets up a corporate networks. It landed on this list because it donates 50% of its profits to charities. It also uses recycled office supplies and built its office with sustainable materials. Impact Makers: Giving all of its profits to charities Impact Makers CEO Michael Pirron Impact Makers is a technology consulting company that does an assortment of IT projects. Although it is a for-profit business (meaning it charges enough to make a profit), it gives away 100% of its profits to local, health care-related nonprofit community partners. The idea is 'to profits into wealth creation for the community rather than for shareholders.' It also covers 100% of the health insurance for its employees. RocketOwl: Planting real tress for virtual achievements Graeme Barlow, CEO, RocketOwl RocketOwl is a computer game development company. RocketOwl built a game called GreenSpace. When players reach certain milestones in the game, RocketOwl plants real trees in the real world. It even plants a tree every time a new player installs GreenSpace.

