9 takeaways from 'Totally Under Control,' the new documentary filmed in secret about the Trump administration's coronavirus response

Courtesy of Neon Official poster for ‘Totally Under Control,’ a new documentary about the US government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Totally Under Control,” a documentary film about the US government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, premieres October 13.

The film was filmed mostly in secret over the past five months, and blasts the Trump administration for failing to contain the pandemic.

Here are nine key takeaways from the film.

On Thursday, October 1, film directors Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan, and Suzanne Hillinger finished their coronavirus documentary â€” the first major film about the pandemic to be released in the US.

The very next day, President Donald Trump announced he had the virus; the film also released its trailer, which has been viewed more than 6 million times. That weekend, more and more officials within Trump’s orbit tested positive for the disease.

The timing of Trump’s illness is a remarkable coincidence, with the film premiering on-demand on October 13 (it comes to Hulu on October 20.)

Made in relative secrecy over the past five months, “Totally Under Control” â€” a reference to Trump’s claim the White House was controlling the pandemic â€” is all about the federal government’s woeful failure to slow the coronavirus as it spread through the US.

“While the current administration makes its claims for a job well done, the fact is that the US response to COVID-19 is one of the worst, with 4 per cent of the world’s population and 21 per cent of the deaths,” an official statement from film distributor Neon read.

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images President Trump holds a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Winston-Salem, NCÂ United States on September 8, 2020

“Had the federal government done its job properly â€” by following clear guidelines in place based on past pandemics â€” most of the death and destruction could have been avoided.”

Business Insider viewed the film ahead of its release. Here are the nine biggest takeaways.

In 2019, the US government simulated a pandemic with “eerie similarities” to coronavirus



Dubbed “Crimson Contagion,” the scenario involved a highly-lethal influenza virus that originated in China and spread throughout the world. The Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services conducted the scenario in 2019, from January to around August.

HHS detailed its results in October 2019, in a draft report the New York Times later published. It found that the government lacked funding for PPE and antiviral drugs, federal agencies conflicted over how to manage the response, and state governments received confusing messages about lockdowns and school closures.

In short, the report read like a preview of the year to come.

The Trump administration ignored advice on how to deal with a pandemic



In 2016, Beth Cameron, former senior director for Global Health Security and Biodefense at the National Security Council, put together a 69-page briefing with her team on how the federal government could coordinate its response to the pandemic.

The report “intended to allow the people in the White House to ask questions,” Cameron said in the film.“What should we do, and also, what do we need to do to get ahead, so that we’re not constantly reacting?”

The Trump administration reportedly did not use the playbook, Cameron said. And in 2018, then-NSC advisor John Bolton disbanded the Global Health Security and Biodefense team.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also claimed the Obama administration “did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this.” He later admitted he was wrong.

The US’s first coronavirus tests were faulty â€” and the CDC didn’t address the issue for 3 weeks



CDC/Associated Press The CDC’s laboratory test kit for COVID-19.

The original tests, which were shipped to laboratories on February 5, contained a faulty assay: a test meant to measure the presence of a virus. Labs around the country notified the CDC of the problem almost immediately, but the agency didn’t address the issue until February 28.

In the meantime, universities and labs couldn’t develop their own tests quickly, because they would have had to slog through weeks of FDA bureaucracy. So for the entire month of February, the US conducted next-to-no tests of its residents.

“It was as if we were flying blind, and we knew it. And frankly there was nothing we could do except wait,” Scott Becker, CEO of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, said in the film.

The White House’s early testing strategy

“was designed to miss community transmission”



Testing shortages in the US persisted for months, but they were worst at the start of the pandemic; at the end of February, the US was testing fewer than 100 people a day, while in South Korea, officials were testing 10,000 a day.

In order to target their limited tests, the CDC restricted testing to people who’d travelled from China or had contact with people who’d tested positive. But this strategy assumed that the US didn’t already have “community transmission,” which refers to cases that spread through a community without a known source.

By late February, though, the virus had already spread to half the states in the US. By focusing only on people with known links to China, the CDC testing strategy “was designed to miss community transmission,” Dr. Taison Bell, an infectious disease specialist and critical care physician at the University of Virginia, said in the film.

Trump officials sold most of the US’s protective masks to China in February



In February, the Trump administration created the “CS China COVID Procurement Service” partly to encourage American producers like 3M to sell their entire inventories of N95 masks to China.

One month later, when American hospitals desperately needed N95s, they were forced to import them â€” and pay up to 10 times more than the price that American producers would have charged, according to the documentary.

Pence’s coronavirus task force had more than twice as many industry reps and politicians than scientists



Reuters US Vice President Pence addresses reporters during his daily Coronavirus Task Force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 10, 2020.

As of March, just six of 20 members of Mike Pence’s coronavirus task force had scientific expertise â€” and one of those was Ben Carson, who’s a surgeon by training but has little public health expertise.

Other task force members included Joseph Grogan, a former lobbyist for Gilead Sciences (the company behind remdesivir); Stephen Biegun, a former lobbyist for Ford Motor Company who served as Sarah Palin’s foreign policy advisor in 2008; and Ken Cuccinelli, former Attorney General of Virginia and current climate change sceptic.

Jared Kushner’s PPE task force consisted largely of unpaid 20-something volunteers working 7 days a week



Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images Jared Kushner.

When 26-year-old Max Kennedy, Jr. volunteered to be on Jared Kushner’s coronavirus task force, he joined a group of other young unpaid volunteers in a windowless conference room in the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The room’s walls were covered in TVs that blared Fox News 24/7; Kennedy and the other volunteers, none of whom had experience in supply chains, were put to work trying to buy PPE from Chinese factories.

“We thought we’d be auxiliary support,” Kennedy, who is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, said in the film. “Instead, we were the team.” He and other volunteers used their personal gmail accounts to communicate with the factories, he said.

Kennedy quit the task force in April. That month, he sent an anonymous complaint to Congress detailing the task force’s incompetency.

“In my time on the task force, our team did not directly purchase a single mask,” he said.

Kushner told California Gov. Gavin Newsom he had to publicly thank Trump to get testing supplies



Rich Pedroncelli/AP California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays a bottle of hand sanitizer at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

In April, when Newsom asked the White House for 350,000 testing swabs, Kushner told his advisors that “the federal help would hinge on the governor doing him a favour.”

The favour was two-fold: One, Newsom had to call Trump personally, and two, he had to thank him publicly. Newsom allegedly did the former, and on April 22, he publicly thanked the president for a “substantial increase” in testing supplies during a press conference.

Newsom has denied this version of events, saying that “no one told me to express” gratitude.

State and federal governments bid against each other, eBay-style, for ventilators and PPE



Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of the situation in March, when severe equipment shortages forced states to bid against each other for the right to purchase critical supplies like ventilators and masks from private companies.

The bidding war drove up the price of those supplies, increasing profits for foreign manufacturers at taxpayers’ expense. FEMA also outbid many states, driving Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to express frustration on a March 19 teleconference with Trump.

“I got a feeling that if somebody has a chance to sell to you or has a chance to me, I’m going to lose every one of those,” Baker said.

Trump laughed.

“Well, we do like you going out and seeing what you can get, if you can get it faster,” Trump said. “And price is always a component of that also. And maybe that’s why you lost to the feds.”

