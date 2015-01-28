9 Successful Executives Share How Business Processes Have Changed In Their Career

There’s no doubt, processes separate good businesses from bad. As a company grows, process can give you a competitive edge, keep you agile, build a unique culture and ultimately help you make better decisions. After over a decade of trial and error, adopting dozens of new technologies only to move on from them quickly if they proved not to be the right solution, I also know that your processes are only as good as the people responsible for delivering them. Process needs to be developed from the bottom up, it’s not something a CEO can impose or that can be created from metrics. Implementing off the shelf technology thinking it will solve your challenges is a mistake many make. Being thoughtful about the technology that can make you more efficient and allow your staff to shine is the best way forward. The best processes are iterative and custom-made and they can take time to build - you should be constantly assessing their value and ensuring they aren't becoming an extra layer of administration or reporting preventing you from focusing on the actions that really make your company a success.

Pureprofile is by nature an early adopter, and we were one of the first companies to use Salesforce when it launched in 2005. While it was initially successful in helping us kickstart Pureprofile and indeed taught us a great deal about our own business model, we quickly grew out of it. We moved on, building our own propriety system which again worked well for a few years.

Now, as the developer of our own platform technology we continue to focus on the best allocation of resources, and are constantly trying to replace cumbersome processes from our core business with sophisticated SAAS platforms that enhance or add value to our unique capabilities. Salesforce won us back because it's evolved and now allows us to implement our own customisations, - key to any business that finds process optimisation important. Added to that is its ability to integrate with other technologies (Hubspot, Exact Target) and our own unique platform.

Be brave enough to look at your processes holistically, dive aggressively into new technologies and don't be afraid to throw out an old process - they all have a lifespan.