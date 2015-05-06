9 stylish and work-appropriate watches for women that are under $100

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Some people think that watches don’t have a place in the modern wardrobe.

But watches aren’t going anywhere anytime soon — if for no other reason than that they’re a great way to accessorize in a professional setting.

We’ve put together a list of stylish watches that you can wear at work — all under $US100.

This classic Bulova watch comes with an elegant black leather strap and a stainless steel case.

“In a nutshell, the watch just looks good. It is definitely an understated, simple and classic piece. This is the kind of watch you want to keep around for years. And exquisite buy,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US150.00 $US99.05 [34% off]

This sleek minimalist watch comes with a pastel cream genuine leather wrist band and a water-resistant glossy metal case.

The lighter colour makes this watch a great choice for spring and summer.

Price: $US90

Rose gold accessories made a comeback in the last few years, but it’s tough to find pieces that aren’t gaudy or overwhelming.

Enter this watch.

It captures the essence of rose gold, but in a tasteful, minimalist vibe.

Price: $US90

Here’s a great take on the men’s watch.

The Nixon gold Time Teller comes with a stainless steel case, and is made of scratch resistant material.

“I’ve had this watch for over a year now and I wear it almost every day, it is extremely practical and goes with every outfit and occasion,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US95.00

Mixing metals seems like it would look incredibly gaudy — but this watch proves otherwise.

The gold and silver are on the darker side without any glossy shine, so the two tones offset each other nicely.

This watch is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a classic day watch with a touch of personality.

Price: $US100.00

This watch is an great work-to-drinks piece.

The Seiko solar watch comes with a black leather band, and a black dial with gold tone hands.

“This is a very nice looking watch — sharp and elegant,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US185.00 $US89.00 [52% off]

If you’re looking for a feminine take on a masculine style, this watch is for you.

The Kate Spade Gramercy watch’s stainless chain band is softened by the Mother of Pearl dial.

“I loved this watch, it looks so elegant and refined,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US195.00 $US100.19 [49% off]

If you work in a creative environment, you certainly have more leeway in terms of what you can wear.

If that’s the case, check out bright watches like this one.

The orange multi-strap La Mer watch will add a bright pop of colour to any outfit.

Price: $US78.00

Here’s another fun option for anyone in a creative office.

This clean, modern looking watch comes with a hint orange and silver for a bright, clean look.

Price: $US95.00

