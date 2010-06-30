Photo: Richard Parmiter via Flickr

Many entrepreneurs think that risk is just an “occupational hazard” that can be minimized or eliminated by a smart businessman. That way of thinking is simplistic and wrong. In reality, some risks are good and should be embraced for growth and a competitive edge, while others are bad and should be avoided completely.Traditional risk management focuses only on bad risks, and seeks to contain losses. But if you want growth and sustainability, you need to embrace strategic risk, which means intentionally taking a risk to grow your business or gain competitive advantage.



In fact, entrepreneurship is all about taking the right strategic risks, while minimising other risks.

Here are some simple examples of “good” strategic risks that you should be working on.

Click here to see 9 strategic risks every entrepreneur should take >

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

Deliver an innovative solution to a painful customer problem This can be high risk if your solution doesn't work, or your price is more painful than the problem. A bad risk is assuming that you because you like the solution, everyone will buy it, or that you can build an existing solution cheaper than anyone else. Plan to replace your product with a better and cheaper one Probably more companies fail by avoiding this strategic risk than any other. If the current product is making money, it seems like a bad risk to obsolete it. Yet, new technology can quickly blindside you, and market dynamics change, plus you need to broaden your opportunity. Build a dynamic product line... ... rather than a single product. Every new product you add stretches your ability to deliver winning function and quality. Yet a great initial product, with no follow-on, will not keep you ahead of competitors. Take the strategic risk. Implement a new business model Plan to spend money on marketing It's a bad risk to count only on word-of-mouth and viral social network buzz for marketing, as I see in many business plans today. These days, you have to spend money to make money. Of course there is work involved to find the right media, and balance the investment against the return. Build your team from the best and brightest Good people are expensive, and they are hard to find, which adds risk to your startup, but it's a strategic risk. Lowering the risk by hiring the cheapest, or counting on family members, is a bad risk. Count on less funding rather than more It's a well-known oxymoron that startups which are over-funded to reduce risk fail more often than under-funded ones. Strategically, the more you can do for less, the stronger you grow. It's a bad risk to solve problems with money. Be aggressive in your forecasts Lead rather than follow In the old days, the leaders always caught the arrows, so following was less risky. Entrepreneurs who try to reduce risk by following winners, like building another Facebook or another Google, will find that they don't catch arrows or customers. You must manage your risks The challenge with all strategic risks is that they must be proactive, measured, and managed. If not, they automatically become bad risks. How much of your time is spent on containing the bad risks, versus strategic initiatives. If it's over 50%, your whole startup is a bad risk. Here's another risk you could try: How To Pull Off A Guerrilla Marketing Campaign >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.