There's An Amazing New Blood Test That Can Predict Heart Attacks So We Won't Have To Rely Only On These 9 Signs

Photo: Flickr/Tobyotter

Many heart attacks begin with aching in the chest, but the warning signs and symptoms aren’t the same for everyone and silent heart attacks can occur with no or very mild symptoms.Often the causes of a heart attack build over time, and can even begin in childhood.



Scientists have recently developed a new blood test that can predict heart attacks up to two weeks in advance–this test could save countless lives.

But until the test is available for widespread commercial use (it’s currently only in the testing phase), our only defence in preventing heart attacks is to look for the early symptoms indicating that the heart is in trouble. Here are nine warning signs.

